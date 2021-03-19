ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Drake denies rumours about wanting to date Kim Kardashian

Rapper Drake has denied news reports claiming that he wanted to date reality TV star Kim Kardashian after her split with Kanye West.

By Glamsham Bureau
Rapper Drake
Rapper Drake
ADVERTISEMENT

American rapper Drake has denied news reports claiming that he wanted to date reality TV star Kim Kardashian after her split with music producer-composer Kanye West.

According to a report in ace showbiz, an Instagram account, Gossip in the City, shared snapshots of their conversation with Drake, asking him if he actually had any romantic feelings for Kim.

“Fake news ? I figured I’d ask this time. Obviously (crying laughing emoji)” Drake replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was previously reported by Heat Magazine that Drake wanted to ask Kim out as soon as the news of her split with Kanye first came to light.

“Drake could never understand what Kim saw in Kanye — he was saying for years how he wasn’t the right guy for Kim and it would all end in tears. He was surprised it took her so long to realise and started messaging her the moment it became clear that the divorce was inevitable, he’s ready to see her whenever she says the word, basically, and he’s confident that will happen fairly soon,” a source was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAdnan Sami’s hilarious take on the ripped jeans row
Next articleBrad Pitt-Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox testifies in court
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kanye West richest Black American with $6.6bn net worth: Report

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Music producer-composer Kanye West is the richest Black person in the United States, according to a report in Bloomberg.
Read more
Fashion & Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian remembers 16-year-old self

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kim Kardashian went down memory lane and remembered her teenage days
Read more
News

Kanye works on 10th album amid divorce proceedings with Kim K

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Its not easy to be going through a divorce, rapper-music producer, Kanye West, is trying his best to keep himself occupied
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

NASA inks pact with SpaceX on space safety

Amazon gets Thursday night games in NFL media deal

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Marking the entry of Big Tech into Big Sports, Amazon has inked a decade-long deal with the National...

Clover Infotech names Kunal Nagarkatti as CEO

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) IT services company Clover Infotech on Friday announced the appointment of Kunal Nagarkatti as the Chief Executive Officer of...

Realme GT Neo to launch on March 31

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 19 (IANS) Realme unveiled the Snapdragon 888-powered GT 5G earlier this month and now the company confirmed that it is all...

Affordable OnePlus 9R launch in India on March 23

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) In addition to the two much-anticipated smartphones at its upcoming launch event on March 23, OnePlus will also...

Unicorn launches NCR's largest Apple Premium Reseller store

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Unicorn, that sells Apple products under the brand name UNI in the country, on Friday launched the...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates