Drake set to unveil new candle ‘that actually smells like Drake’

Drake is launching his own line of scented candles.

The Toronto rapper is all set to launch a candle company, Better World Fragrance House, which will unveil five new candles just in time for the holidays including one specific candle possessing his signature scent.

It’s still unclear when the musician’s Better World Fragrance House collection will drop, but it seems he has already gifted his close friends and associates so far.

Drake previously teased the brand in June. The Canadian superstar reportedly shared a picture of four navy blue handles with handwritten gold branding on his Instagram stories at the time.

“@betterworldfragrances Available soon cc:@ovoniko,” he captioned the post.

Currently, the brand’s official website is just a landing page right now. The lines Instagram account, on the other hand, only follows the rapper and a Drake-related news account.

The exclusive collection reportedly features five different fragrances including Carby Musk, Good Thoughts, Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, and Muskoka. The first one is apparently the one that “actually smells like Drake.”

The official description for the ‘Carby Musk’ candle, reads: “Smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self. Features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake — it’s the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH.”