Drew Barrymore: I know what it's like to lose and work for things

Advtg.

By Sugandha Rawal

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Drew Barrymore made it big in Hollywood at the age of seven, only to be blacklisted at the age of 12. The Hollywood actress says living through the turbulent times of her career has made her appreciate her position and opportunities today.

“It’s crazy, I’ve never felt more humble and grateful in my entire life than I do right now to be alive, to have two kids that are healthy,” Barrymore told IANS while looking back at her showbiz struggles.

Advtg.

“I don’t know how I ended up here but I’ll never lose sight and I never have lost sight of how lucky I am. I’ve lost my job. When you are blacklisted at 12 you appreciate every job, I appreciate every job I have,” she shared, adding: “I know what it’s like to lose and work for things, and be so lucky and have the opportunities that I have and everything in between.”

Barrymore became a star as a child artiste after working in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 global sci-fi blockbuster “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” and then “Firestarter” (1984). With fame came addiction and rejection, making her the wild child of Hollywood.

Now sobered up, Barrymore has courted success as an actress, producer, and director. Her resume shines with projects like “Poison Ivy”, “Boys On The Side”, “Mad Love”, “Scream”, “Ever After”, “The Wedding Singer”, “50 First Dates”, “Blended”, “Never Been Kissed”, “Charlie’s Angels”, “Music And Lyrics”, and “Santa Clarita Diet”.

Advtg.

he made her debut directorial film “Whip It” in 2009.

At the moment, she is busy with “The Drew Barrymore Show”, which she hosts and backs as producer. The show brings forward positive stories, humour along with celebrity guest interviews.

“I’m just excited to be able to live the real existence that I do when you don’t see me working. This is so true to who I am, but I’ve gone through a real excruciating, uncomfortable metamorphosis doing a show like this. I’m really glad I met this moment in my life and not another, and timing really is everything,” said the 45-year-old.

Advtg.

She continued: “I also want to show up and it’s like, when you have your kids and it’s different, but you get asked to be the best version of yourself. And that was something I didn’t take lightly… The entire time was a really incredible and informative journey.”

For the show, she looked at her life for inspiration.

“I’ve been out there my whole life and I thought one of the things that made me best suited for this job is interacting with people on a daily basis and respecting people and having kindness and patience and respect and dignity and thinking every meeting with someone was an opportunity to hear their story,” she said.

The actress, known for her infectious brand of humour, asserted that she is a “people person”.

“I just want to take my life experience and talk about it with other people and figure it out together,” she added.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” will premiere in India on Zee Cafe on November 18.

(Sugandha Rawal can be contacted at sugandha.r@ians.in)

–IANS

sug/vnc/