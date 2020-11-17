Advtg.
Hollywood News

Dua Lipa confirms FKA Twigs as a guest star for upcoming ‘Studio 2054’ virtual concert

Dua Lipa will be joined by FKA Twigs as a guest star at the upcoming special 'Studio 2054' virtual concert.

By Omkar Padte
Dua Lipa confirms FKA Twigs as a guest star for upcoming 'Studio 2054' virtual concert (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Dua Lipa is gearing up for her upcoming livestream event.

The 25-year-old English singer will be joined by FKA Twigs as a guest star on November 27, as she delivers her special ‘Studio 2054’ virtual concert.

Taking to Instagram, Dua Lipa shared an in-studio snap of the two singers sitting side by side on the floor, along with a caption that read: “So excited to announce that [FKA Twigs] will be joining us for STUDIO 2054 a very special performance!!!”

“yaaaa don’t wanna miss this s”, Dua Lipa added.

The upcoming concert, which is reportedly set to stream from a warehouse, will treat the singer’s fans with songs from her latest album ‘Future Nostalgia’, its remix edition ‘Club Future Nostalgia’, and her self-titled debut.

According to a press release, fans can expect to see the singer “move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms, and diva style dressing rooms”.

So far, FKA twigs is the only guest star that has been announced, with other superstars yet to be revealed.

The Grammy-winning singer recently dropped her new single ‘Fever’ featuring Belgian singer Angele.

