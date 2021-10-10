Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in talks for TV documentary

- Advertisement -

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is said to have held talks earlier this week with a TV executive David Glover, who previously worked with physicist Stephen Hawking on a number of TV projects.

A source told The Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column: “Catherine is very interested in a show. She thinks it could be a really significant way to explore an important subject.

The source added: “She’s been very impressed with Prince William’s efforts and knows how much he enjoyed making his Earthshot series.”

A royal insider added that the discussions were “preliminary and for research purposes”.

Meanwhile, her husband Prince William recently launched his own BBC documentary series ‘The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on the show, he said: “We stand at a fork in the road, we continue on our current path, the natural world will decline around us, and with it potentially everything we now take for granted.

“But if we take the other path, if we strive to find solutions to our biggest problems we can create a different future for our children and grandchildren, a better future.

“One in which both humanity and nature thrive, in which the way we live our lives works in harmony with the climate. A future with flourishing productive oceans, one that is free of the burden of our waste and that offers, each of us, clean air with every breath.”