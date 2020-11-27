Advtg.
Hollywood News

Dwayne Johnson shares new BTS photos from the sets of 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson shares behind-the-scenes photos from 'Young Rock' set

By Omkar Padte
Dwayne Johnson shares new BTS photos from the sets of'Young Rock'
Dwayne Johnson shares new BTS photos from the sets of 'Young Rock' (Pic Courtesy: USA Today)
Dwayne Johnson is gearing up for his upcoming TV series ‘Young Rock’.

The NBC TV series explores The Rock’s journey from wrestling superstar to Hollywood stardom and highlights the periods of his life the show will focus on.

On Thursday, the former wrestler treated fans with the first official look at actor Joseph Lee Anderson who will play the role of his late father Rocky Johnson.

Johnson took a trip back in time and shared how he never got a chance to say goodbye to his father, who passed away earlier this year.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram, where he shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Anderson on the NBC show set.

“Seeing this image of actor, @officialjosephleeanderson playing my dad, Rocky Johnson (RIP Soulman) really sat me down,” Dwayne Johnson wrote.

“On set of our new @nbc TV series, YOUNG ROCK – a show that explores my insanely wild childhood and all the many lessons life has thrown at me and my family along the way.”

Dwayne Johnson also shared some more photos from the series set featuring legendary wrestling characters that will be in ‘Young Rock,’ such as Andre The Giant (Matthew Willig), The Iron Sheik (Brett Azar), and The Junkyard Dog (Nate Jackson). Along with the images, he also shared touching stories about the iconic wrestlers.

‘Young Rock’ has already begun its production in Australia amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reports Deadline.

Set to release in 2021, the NBC sitcom stars Adrian Groulx as Johnson (aka Dewey) at age 10, Bradley Constant portrays Johnson at age 15, and Uli Latukefu plays Johnson from ages 18-20. Stacy Leilua, Ana Tuisila, and Joseph Lee Anderson will play Dwayne Johnson’s family members.

‘Young Rock’ is being developed by Nahnatchka Khan, who also penned down the pilot along with Jeff Chiang. She will also executive produce the show along with Johnson, Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras.

