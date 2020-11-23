Advtg.
Hollywood News

Dwayne Johnson celebrates The Undertaker’s legacy ahead of ‘Survivor Series’ farewell

By Omkar Padte
Dwayne Johnson is reminiscing his legendary career with The Undertaker hours before his final farewell appearance at WWE’s Survivor Series.

The Undertake reportedly made his on-screen debut in the WWF thirty years ago and Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the icon’s legacy by sharing a photo of the wrestler on Twitter.

The former wrestling superstar turned actor, recounted his first backstage meeting with The Undertaker during his early days in the WWF in 1996.

Taking to Twitter, Dwayne Johnson, 48, shared a snap of himself and The Undertaker posing together with a championship belt.

“30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut,” Dwayne Johnson began the post.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, who reportedly joined WWE six years after the Dead Man’s 1990 debut, also admitted that he was totally amazed when he saw the iconic wrestler for the first time backstage.

“Like EVERYONE — I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, ‘Muthaf**ka.’ True story.”

He continued, “Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker.”

Most recently, Dwayne Johnson shared a few kind words for the icon – whose real name is Mark Calaway, revealing that it was The Undertaker who helped him when “a handful of guys” tried to hold him down during his early days in the company.

“One of the important things that I wanna say about The Undertaker – this is stuff I’ve never shared, but I do wanna share it because it’s important,” he said at the time.

“When I started to make the move and word started to get around that the office was priming me for a WWE Championship run, there were a handful of guys in the business at that time, they did everything they could to stop that run from happening.”

He continued “Undertaker was one of those guys who was always so steady, telling me ‘Don’t worry about it, kid. You just got out, you keep doing your thing, you have a hell of a future.'”

WWE has publicized this year’s Survivor Series as a celebration of the Undertaker’s 30-year career and as his “Final Farewell” event, reports CBR.

“From his debut with Brother Love to his critically-acclaimed match against AJ Styles at this year’s WrestleMania, Undertaker has been involved in some of the most memorable moments in WWE history,” the company said in its official announcement for the event.

“The Deadman rose to the top of sports-entertainment with multiple WWE Championship reigns and recorded an astounding undefeated streak at WrestleMania by winning his first 21 matches at the annual extravaganza.”

