Dwayne Johnson, professionally known by his ring name ‘The Rock’ was streaked with blood after an in-gym accident.

The former WWE wrestler shared a video from his home gym, which he proudly calls ‘Iron Paradise’ on Monday after busting his head.

In the clip, Dwayne Johnson, 48, can be seen with blood trickling down his face. The actor reportedly claimed that it was caused by an accident after an intense workout.

Dwayne Johnson also revealed that he got hit in the face with some chains and badly needed stitches for the wound.

“We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes – it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense,” he wrote in the caption. “Threw around my 50lb chains for a drop set – I got lumped up and need stitches.”

“Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later – rules of the house,” he said and added, “And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses, and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce.”

“Have a productive week, my friends – keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF,” he added closing the video.

“Alright, look,” Dwayne Johnson says in the clip. “Sometimes, well, oftentimes, things get intense here in Iron Paradise but we ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes.”

“You get lumped up every once in a while and things happened.”

The ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ actor then wipes blood from his temple onto his finger and tastes it. “That’s good!” he responds before adding, “That’s real good. Now back to work.”

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson is currently gearing up for the upcoming Netflix film ‘Red Notice’ alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. He will also be seen in the highly-anticipated ‘Black Adam’ movie.