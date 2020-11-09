Dwayne Johnson sheds ‘manly tears’ over US Election Result

Advtg.

Dwayne Johnson just revealed that he cried after Joe Biden won the US presidential election.

The former WWE Superstar, who made his first-ever presidential endorsement for the Democratic candidate in September, shared an eight-minute-long Instagram video on Sunday reflecting on the election results and his decision to open up about his political views.

In the video, Johnson, 48, admitted that he “got a little emotional” when the news broke over the weekend that Biden would become the new president.

“Manly tears, of course. I may have cried a tear or two or 10,” Dwayne Johnson said.

The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ further added that his vote represented his daughters and the values of decency and humanity that he and his wife Lauren Hashian instill in them.

“My vote represented my little girls.”

“It also represented humanity, decency, principles, and values, Lauren and I instill in our little daughters. And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters,” Dwayne Johnson added.

However, Dwayne Johnson further warned that the “real work” begins now to bring the “divided” country back together.

“This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided,” the Rock continued.

“I’m not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. I’m not made that way,” Dwayne Johnson noted. “I’m still right here, and when the sun comes up, we all get up with it — go to work, feed our families, and pay our bills.”

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and to all our American people for engaging in the biggest voter turnout our country has ever seen.”

“Stand tall, lay it all on the line, and cheers to UNITY and finding common ground. Let’s get to work,” he concluded.

On the acting front, Dwayne Johnson is currently gearing up for his upcoming Netflix film ‘Red Notice’ alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. He will also be seen in the highly-anticipated ‘Black Adam’ movie.