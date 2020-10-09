Advtg.
Dwayne Johnson reaches a new milestone, becomes most followed American man

Dwayne Johnson has officially surpassed the 200-million follower mark on Instagram

By Omkar Padte
Dwayne Johnson reaches a new milestone, becomes most followed American man (Pic Courtesy: dailymail)
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating a monumental achievement.

The former WWE superstar has officially become the most followed man in America and the most followed American man in the world after surpassing the 200-million follower mark on Instagram.

Johnson, 48, reached the milestone just days after he endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election on November 3.

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram page on Thursday, where he shared a video expressing his gratitude towards his fans.

View this post on Instagram

Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned. And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms – officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ 🖤👊🏾 #speakyourtruth #dignityrespectgratitude #thatsoursuperpower 🇺🇸

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

“Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS,” he announced in the video as he cracked open a bottle of Teremana – while donning a crisp white shirt and black bowtie.

Dwayne Johnson further said “Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this takeaway and apply it to your own life.”

“Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise, and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress.”

“THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth,” Dwayne Johnson added.

“You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned.”

“Officially becoming/The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’,” the Skyscraper star concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dwayne Johnson will be next seen in ‘Jungle Cruise’. He will also feature in the DC Extended Universe film ‘Black Adam.’ The film has been scheduled to release in December 2021.

