This what Dwayne Johnson did to be on time to work

By Glamsham Editorial
Hollywood superstar and former wrestling champion Dwayne Johnson flaunted his physical strength off screen by ripping the gate off with his bare hands because he did not want to be late to work.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne shared a photo of a gate that lay on the ground.

#repost @therock : Not my finest hour🤦🏽‍♂️ , but a man's gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn't. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn't have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, "in disbelief and equally scared" as to how I ripped it off🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I'm 💯 ready to be BLACK ADAM⚡💪🏽 #ripgates

Explaining what happened, he captioned it: “Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t.”

“Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait.”

He went on to explain that people from work were waiting for him. “By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do.”

He “pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.

“My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared’ as to how I ripped it off. Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work.”

Johnson is currently working on the film “Black Adam”. –IANS/nn/vnc

