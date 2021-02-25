ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bella to debut in ‘Coming 2 America’

Bella Murphy, daughter of Hollywood star Eddie Murphy is all set to make her big screen debut alongside her father in the upcoming film, 'Coming 2 America'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bella debuts in 'Coming 2 America'
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bella debuts in 'Coming 2 America' (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 25: Bella Murphy, daughter of Hollywood star Eddie Murphy is all set to make her big screen debut alongside her father in the upcoming film, ‘Coming 2 America’.

The film is a sequel to the Eddie Murphy-starrer of 1988, ‘Coming To America’. Nineteen-year-old newcomer Bella says the original film shaped her humour.

In 2021 sequel, Bella plays the role of Omma, who is calm, cool and, as she notes, “royal, but not too stuffy”. Omma is the type of person who analyses a situation before she reacts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bella saw the original film when she was just 11. “I remember it being really funny to watch. It shaped a lot of my humor, too. I’m really passionate about pursuing acting, so when my dad told me about this part, I was excited about auditioning and also, training for the role. It was fun to do it all with him,” she informed.

The newcomer portrays the middle daughter of Prince Akeem (played by Eddie Murphy) and Queen Lisa (played by Shari Headley) in the sequel.

The film is slated for a global premiere on March 5, on Amazon Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African Nation to the borough of Queens, New York.

‘Coming 2 America’ also brings back James Earl Jones, John Amos, and Louie Anderson in familiar roles. Joining the cast are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@theeddiemurphyshow
Previous articleAlia Bhatt applauded for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ teaser
Next articleSanya Malhotra-starrer 'Pagglait' set for OTT release on March 26
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Eddie Murphy returns as Akeem with ‘Coming 2 America’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
33 years later, Eddie Murphy is back as Akeem in the sequel to the cult classic with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Original Movie 'Coming 2 America'
Read more
Dialogues

Amazon Prime Video ‘Coming 2 America’ trailer: Eddie Murphy’s funny dialogues

Omkar Padte - 0
Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the Eddie Murphy-led upcoming comedy film 'Coming 2 America' and it doesn’t disappoint at all.
Read more
News

The Weeknd totally nails ‘The Nutty Professor’ look for Halloween

Omkar Padte - 0
The Weeknd just surprised fans with his Nutty Professor Halloween costume and he looks totally unrecognizable.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Billie Eilish in an instagram post

Billie Eilish reveals her worst fear

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Singer Billie Eilish says that she cannot imagine being a bad person to anyone; the idea that somebody could meet her & have a bad experience...
Hollywood star Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore was ‘out of control’ as a teenager

Sue Perkins: I am obsessed with ghosts

Eddie Murphy stars in COMING 2 AMERICA Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Eddie Murphy returns as Akeem with ‘Coming 2 America’

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Courier’ to release on March 19

Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez in rom-com ‘I Want You...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021