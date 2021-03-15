ADVERTISEMENT
Eddie Murphy got lucky with kids

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Actor Eddie Murphy says he is very proud of his children and that none of them turned out to be ‘the bad one’.

Eddie has five sons and five daughters, aged two to 31, from five relationships, and shares a good bond with all of them.

“I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies, I love fatherhood. That is the centre of everything. The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that is over. I have got all these babies,” he told The Mirror.

The actor, says not a single child of his has ever been a disappointment. More importantly, for him none of them turned out to be “the Hollywood jerk kid”.

“I am so blessed with my kids. I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like, ‘Oh you are the one’. I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people, and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid. My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky, ” he said

