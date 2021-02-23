ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Eddie Murphy returns as Akeem with ‘Coming 2 America’

33 years later, Eddie Murphy is back as Akeem in the sequel to the cult classic with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Original Movie 'Coming 2 America'

By Glamsham Editorial
Eddie Murphy stars in COMING 2 AMERICA Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Eddie Murphy stars in COMING 2 AMERICA Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios
ADVERTISEMENT

“Coming 2 America is a cool continuation of that story and I want people to have a great experience while watching it,” says Eddie Murphy ahead the much-awaited sequel of Coming To America on Amazon Prime Video

Released in 1988, Coming To America, the American rom-com that featured the comical and charming Eddie Murphy received love and appreciation from film critics and viewers alike. The movie gave Eddie a loyal fan base worldwide, across many generations, making him one of the best actors in Hollywood in the genre of comedy. 33 years later, Eddie Murphy is back as Akeem with the sequel to the cult classic. Titled Coming 2 America, the romantic comedy is all set for a global premiere on March 5th 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about the sequel, Eddie Murphy says, “In Coming To America, an African prince travels to America to find a regular girl and he brings her back to make her his princess. It’s a modern fairytale that a lot of people love and also, it was the very first time they ever had a movie with Black folks, where you had kings and queens. The upcoming film is a really cool continuation of that story and I want people to have a great experience while watching it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Original cast favourites from Coming To America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making Coming 2 America the most anticipated comedy film of the year.

Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy star in COMING 2 AMERICA Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy star in COMING 2 AMERICA Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Amazon Original Movie is all set to release globally on March 5th 2021, while the original title Coming To America is already available on the service for streaming.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHP introduces first consumer PCs made with ocean-bound plastics
Next articleSamsung Galaxy Watch 2, Watch 3 get ECG support in more countries
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Dialogues

Amazon Prime Video ‘Coming 2 America’ trailer: Eddie Murphy’s funny dialogues

Omkar Padte - 0
Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the Eddie Murphy-led upcoming comedy film 'Coming 2 America' and it doesn’t disappoint at all.
Read more
News

The Weeknd totally nails ‘The Nutty Professor’ look for Halloween

Omkar Padte - 0
The Weeknd just surprised fans with his Nutty Professor Halloween costume and he looks totally unrecognizable.
Read more
News

Taron Egerton dedicates his Golden Globes Award to Elton John

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Taron Egerton picked up his first Golden Globe for bringing life of legendary singer Elton John alive on the big screen through "Rocketman". At the Golden Globes ceremony, the actor picked up the award in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021