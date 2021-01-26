ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Elizabeth Hurley’s unique two piece in the snow… racy pics

Actress Elizabeth Hurley is heating things up in the snow with these new racy two piece pictures

By Glamsham Editorial
Elizabeth Hurley in two-piece pictures
Elizabeth Hurley (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actress Elizabeth Hurley is heating things up in the snow with her new racy topless pictures on social media.

The 55-year-old actress has shared two photographs posing topless in the snow on her Instagram.

“How could I resist?” she captioned the images.

In the snapshots, the actress flaunts abs and cleavage as she posed in a snowy setting wearing nothing but a bikini bottom and an open furry coat. The star opted to keep her hair open, with subtle make-up.

Several fans showered the actress, praising her fit physique.

“I’ve been crushing on you since the 90’s when I was a teenager you’re still hot as f**k now I’m 37,” one person wrote.

“Well I must say this is a pleasant and most welcome surprise opening Instagram,” said another.

“You are not a human,” said one user.  –ians/sug/vnc

