ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Why Ellie Goulding stole hubby Casper Jopling’s coat

Singer Ellie Goulding reveals she used her husband Casper Jopling's coat to keep her news private.

By Glamsham Bureau
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 1: Singer Ellie Goulding reveals she used her husband Casper Jopling’s coat to hide her pregnancy for the first six months, to keep the news private.

Chatting on a British cookery chat show, Ellie was asked how her pregnancy is going and how she hid it. “It’s different. I stole my husband’s coat for about six months,” the soon to-be-mother revealed, according to dailymail.co.uk

The singer, who is currently eight months pregnant added that lockdown helped the couple keep the pregnancy a secret.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But that was really just in the shops, I didn’t go anywhere else. Out on walks, I just kept it covered up. It wasn’t really that hard, though, because of lockdown, I haven’t really seen anyone,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePrince William: Social media awash with misinformation about Covid vaccine
Next articleNidhhi Agerwal: I have nobody to message, nobody to call
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Post Malone wins big

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 15 (IANS) Rapper-singer Post Malone won nine Billboard Music Awards 2020, including best artiste.Host and singer Kelly Clarkson delivered eight of...
Read more
News

Ellie Goulding: It takes a lot of work to be a star

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ellie Goulding is a globally popular singer, who won two BRIT Awards and has been nominated for Grammy and Golden Globe awards in the...
Read more
News

Ellie Goulding: Would love to do a tour in India

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Ellie Goulding says she would love to do a music tour in India, hopefully next year or after that. "Thank you for your love,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kim, Kanye's divorce papers reveal details

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are going through a divorce and their papers have reportedly revealed why...
Prince Harry

Prince Harry: British press was destroying my mental health

Aaron Dominguez reacts to fan asking him to stay away from...

Kelly Marie Tran: Exciting to be first Southeast Asian Disney princess

Writer F Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 classic novel 'The Great Gatsby'

‘The Great Gatsby’ to be made into animated feature film

Designer Margaret Josephs shares tips for parents

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021