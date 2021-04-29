Adv.
Elliot Page didn’t panic looking in the mirror after breast removal surgery

Elliot Page, who came out as a transgender man last year, no longer feels panic looking in the mirror after breast removal surgery

By Glamsham Bureau
Elliot Page, who came out as a transgender man last year, no longer feels panic looking in the mirror after breast removal surgery. Born as Ellen Page, the “Juno” star announced that he was non-binary and transgender in December 2020, sharing that he preferred the pronouns “he” and “they”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He went on to share that he had taken another step towards his choice by having surgery to flatten his chest.

Page said, “Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked… It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the – probably the first time. Tears of joy.”

He felt it was important to talk about the experiences to help others going through similar gender identity troubles.

“In this time we’re in right now, and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so,” Page said to host Oprah Winfrey on “The Oprah Conversation”.

