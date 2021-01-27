Elliot Page, wife Emma Portner headed for divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Elliot Page and choreographer Emma Portner have decided to end their three-year-old marriage. They shared the news of their separation through a statement.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends,” the pair said in the statement, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

They did not provide details about the reason behind the separation.

The Oscar-nominated star Page got married to Portner, a dancer and choreographer, in 2018.

On January 3 that year, Page posted on Instagram a photograph of the couple’s hands with engagement rings and a black-and-white picture of the pair, with caption: “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife”.

In December 2020, the “Juno” star, formerly known as Ellen Page, came out as transgender and introduced himself as Elliot Page.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page said at that time. Many heaped praise on him for being an “inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people”.

At the moment, Page is currently continuing his role as Vanya Hargreeves in action-comedy “The Umbrella Academy”. –ians/sug/vnc