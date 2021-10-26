Emilia Clarke of Game of Thrones fame, Chiwetel Ejiofor land lead roles in sci-fi rom-com

- Advertisement -

Emilia Clarke, who essayed the character of Daenerys Targaryen on ‘Game of Thrones’ and got four Emmy nominations for it, and BAFTA winner Chiwetel Ejiofor (’12 Years A Slave’) are to appear together in ‘The Pod Generation’, a sci-fi romantic comedy to be directed by the French-American director Sophie Barthes, reports ‘Variety’.

Summarising the plot, ‘Variety’ reports: “Set in a near future where AI is all the rage and nature is becoming a distant memory, the story revolves around Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor), a New York couple who are ready to take their relationship to the next level and start a family. Rachel’s work gives them a chance to use a new tool developed by a tech giant, Pegasus, which offers couples the opportunity to share pregnancy on a more equal footing via detachable artificial wombs, or pods.

Alvy, a botanist and devoted purist, has doubts, but his love for Rachel prompts him to take a leap of faith. And so begins the wild ride to parenthood in this brave new world.”

- Advertisement -

Barthes, whose last film was based on Gustave Flaubert’s classic, ‘Madame Bovary’, has previously handled one such unusual storyline in the Paul Giamatti-starrer ‘Cold Souls’ (2009), where the Hollywood star plays a fictionalised version of himself and enlists the services of a company to deep freeze his soul.

The director’s part-Indian American husband, Andrij Parekh, is the movie’s cinematographer. Last year, he won an Emmy for the episode titled ‘Hunting’ of the much-acclaimed satirical television series, ‘Succession’.