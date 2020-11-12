Eminem celebrates yet another milestone as ‘Without Me’ hits a billion views

Advtg.

Eminem is celebrating a new milestone.

The 48-year-old rapper’s 2002 hit single ‘Without Me’ has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, and the GRAMMY-winning singer is celebrating the impressive feat by sharing a high-definition remaster of the music video.

To celebrate the occasion, the rapper’s Shady Records took to Twitter to announce the HD release of ‘Without Me’.

“You waited this long.. @Eminem’s #WithoutMe just hit 1 billion views and it’s now in HD,” the label wrote.

‘Without Me’ which appeared on Eminem’s fourth album ‘The Eminem Show’, features the rapper and Dr. Dre as superheroes trying to stop a young boy from listening to The Eminem Show due to the parental advisory sticker.

The project went on to become the best-selling album and has since been certified Diamond. The album bagged three nominations at the 2003 GRAMMYs including – Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, and Best Music Video.

This isn’t the first time Eminem has smashed one billion views. Last month, his Academy Award-winning track ‘Lose Yourself’ became the first hip-hop song from the 2000s to hit 1 billion views, followed by 2013’s ‘Rap God’ which not only hit 1 billion views on YouTube but also landed him in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most words in a hit single.