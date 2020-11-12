Eminem celebrates yet another milestone as ‘Without Me’ hits a billion views

Eminem is celebrating a new milestone.
The 48-year-old rapper’s 2002 hit single ‘Without Me’ has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, and the GRAMMY-winning singer is celebrating the impressive feat by sharing a high-definition remaster of the music video.
To celebrate the occasion, the rapper’s Shady Records took to Twitter to announce the HD release of ‘Without Me’.
“You waited this long.. @Eminem’s #WithoutMe just hit 1 billion views and it’s now in HD,” the label wrote.
"You waited this long.." 📺 @Eminem’s #WithoutMe just hit 1 billion views and it's now in HD – https://t.co/hS34WCgaFC @YouTube pic.twitter.com/RI9L6twugL— Shady Records, Inc. (@ShadyRecords) November 10, 2020
‘Without Me’ which appeared on Eminem’s fourth album ‘The Eminem Show’, features the rapper and Dr. Dre as superheroes trying to stop a young boy from listening to The Eminem Show due to the parental advisory sticker.
The project went on to become the best-selling album and has since been certified Diamond. The album bagged three nominations at the 2003 GRAMMYs including – Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, and Best Music Video.
This isn’t the first time Eminem has smashed one billion views. Last month, his Academy Award-winning track ‘Lose Yourself’ became the first hip-hop song from the 2000s to hit 1 billion views, followed by 2013’s ‘Rap God’ which not only hit 1 billion views on YouTube but also landed him in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most words in a hit single.