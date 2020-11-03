Advtg.
Eminem backs Joe Biden with powerful ‘Lose Yourself’ advertisement

Eminem has officially endorsed US presidential candidate Joe Biden allowing his song to feature in new ad

By Omkar Padte
Eminem backs Joe Biden with powerful 'Lose Yourself' advertisement
Eminem backs Joe Biden with powerful 'Lose Yourself' advertisement (Pic Courtesy: Celebrities lifestyle)
Eminem has officially endorsed US presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The 48-year-old rapper has reportedly given Joe Biden permission to use his classic ‘8 Mile’ track ‘Lose Yourself’ for a new campaign ad on the eve of Election Day.

This is the first time, Eminem aka Marshall Mathers has allowed his song to feature in a political advertisement.

The singer also shared the new ad on Twitter with the message, “One opportunity… #Vote”.

The 45-second spot’s title, “One Opportunity”, is inspired by the lyrics of ‘Lose Yourself’ and features black-and-white footage of people voting. The clip also features clips of Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, campaigning in Eminem’s home state of Michigan.

Sharing the same video on his social media, Joe Biden, 77, referenced the song’s lyrics by writing, “We have one shot. One opportunity. One moment.”

Eminem isn’t the only musician who has granted permission for his song to be used for political purposes.

Many other artists have come out and given endorsements to politicians ahead of the upcoming 2020 US election, including Lil Wayne and Lil Pump who showed their support to Donald Trump.

Most recently, Taylor Swift reportedly let U.S. politician Eric Swalwell use her latest single ‘Only the Young’ in a new advertisement aimed at boosting voter turn-out ahead of the upcoming elections.

