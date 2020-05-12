Advertisement
Eminem, Lil Wayne admit they Google their own lyrics to avoid repeated verses

Eminem and Lil Wayne have always shared a mutual respect for each other despite being pit against each other by their fans around the globe.

By Omkar Padte
LilWayne-Eminem Google their own lyrics to avoid repeated verses
Over the years, the rapper duo have created so many tracks, lyrics of which they don’t always remember.

Eminem recently visited Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio on Apple Music, where the two talked about a range of topics including Googling his own lyrics, connecting with fans, and more.

While speaking to the rapper, Lil Wayne admitted that he often googles his own lyrics while recording new songs to make sure he’s not repeating any of his old verses.

During the interview, the hip-hop stars found out one thing they both have in common when it comes to putting rhymes together.

On asking about his primary source of inspiration, Eminem said: “When we first start out, it’s just like a blank canvas.”

“We paint on that s*** and keeping painting until every area is full.”

“When you made so many songs about everything, it gets a little tricky.”

“You start getting to the point where you’ve rapped about everything, you’ve rhymed every word there is to rhyme,” he added.

“I literally bro, when I’m doing something, if you look through my phone history with my Google history and you press ‘L,’ first thing that will come up is Lil Wayne lyrics,” Lil Wayne admitted.

“I literally have to google my lyrics to make sure I didn’t say something before.”

The ‘Love the way you lie’ hitmaker quickly responded: “Oh my God! I swear to God I do that too.”

“Man, that’s how long we’ve been doing this s***,” Lil Wayne joked.

During his appearance on the show, Eminem also announced that he will be donating $250,000 to Marshall Mathers Foundation, which is committed to supporting disadvantaged youths in Detroit.

