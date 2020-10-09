Eminem and Nick Cannon’s famous feud is over, claims KXNG Crooked

Advtg.

Eminem has been involved in a lot of feuds in the past, but one of the longest standing is his beef with Nick Cannon.

However, it seems like Eminem aka Marshall Mathers and Cannon have finally buried their years-long hatchet, at least according to KXNG Crooked who claims that the two are no longer enemies.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Shady Records artist told a fan on Twitter that Cannon and Eminem have ended their beef.

Advtg.

KXNG Crooked’s comments were in response to a fan who expressed his confusion that his former Slaughterhouse group member, Royce da 5’9″, was seen hanging out with Nick Cannon.

Crooked reportedly responded to the comment by declaring that Eminem and Cannon’s beef has officially ended, tweeting, “They’re not enemies. It’s over.”

Royce recently shared a picture with ‘The Masked Singer’ host at his Heaven Studios in Detroit on Instagram.

Advtg.

“Great Minds during not so great times…..,” he wrote in the caption.

The news comes a bit under a month after Nick Cannon expressed a desire to sit down and work things out with Eminem, asking Royce to help make it happen.

During the conversation, Fat Joe offered to mediate a talk between Cannon and Eminem, to which Cannon responded, “If you can do it, man. I’ve been trying to get… I done talked to Royce, we trying to really get it popping, ’cause I think in the end, two men need to really have that conversation.”

Advtg.

“While you at it, tell him to come… we’ll set up an exclusive Wild’n Out Detroit.”