Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts is excited about her pregnancy.

The 29-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund explained why she’s happy having a baby boy and not a baby girl.

In an interview with Glamour, the ‘Holidate’ alum revealed that she feels “satisfied” with the fact that she’s expecting a son.

“I’ve been trying to not buy a ton of stuff because I love shopping,” Emma Roberts shared. “All I can say is thank goodness I’m not having a girl because the clothing situation would just be insane.”

As for her as son’s wardrobe, she added that she’s “loving tie-dye anything for the baby.”

Emma Roberts also shared the food cravings she’s been experiencing since becoming pregnant.

“Sprinkles cupcakes have been my obsession. I love cupcakes in general, but for some reason Sprinkles during my pregnancy, during the pandemic,” she said adding “Salt & Straw ice cream too.”

“They have a Halloween flavor called The Great Candycopia, which – it’s been a problem how much I’ve been eating it.”

Roberts also opened up about what it’s like preparing for a child in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The actress explained that she feels “grateful” she’s been able to stay at home and not work while enjoying the extra private time in isolation.

“It’s been really an interesting time in the world to be pregnant right now,” she said. “It’s definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it’s been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still. That’s been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that.”

“To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next. I’ve really had to be present with myself, and that’s been – some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful.”

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have been in a relationship since March 2019. The Scream Queens’ star reportedly confirmed her pregnancy after her mom spilled the beans on social media without her permission weeks before.