Hollywood News

Emma Stone, Dave McCary welcome first child

Actress Emma Stone and her husband, comedian Dave McCary, have become parents for the first time

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Emma Stone and her husband, comedian Dave McCary, have become parents for the first time. The gender of the baby has not been revealed yet.

Sources told tmz.com that the Oscar-winning actress gave birth here on March 13.

There is no word yet on if they had a boy or a girl. Emma has always maintained silence in her personal life. She didn’t talk about her pregnancy when she was first spotted with a baby bump in December.

Emma and Dave met in 2016 when the former was hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL). The couple made their relationship public in 2019 when they announced their engagement.

