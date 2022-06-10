Emma Thompson: We have no respect for our sexual desires

- Advertisement -

Actress Emma Thompson’s character Nancy Stokes hires a young sex worker in her new film, ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’, after an unfulfilling married life and the ‘Cruella’ star has spoken about how “disturbing” young people’s sexual knowledge can be because pornography is so easy to access.

Speaking on Sky’s ‘Beth Rigby Interviews’, Thompson told the host: “I think some things are worse when I hear stories in schools about boys and what they expect from girls – and I mean that the easy access to porn, so anal sex is because it’s so freely available to watch in porn.

“If you talk to young people about their sexual knowledge and what they expect and what they think sex is, it can be

very disturbing indeed.

“I think it can interfere with their sexual development because it’s all been taken away, industrialised and fed back to them in a completely un-indigestible form.”

The ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ star says in later life, people are ashamed of their sexual desires because they are often “odd”, which she insists is wrong, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Thompson said: “It’s not like we had that and then everything was better. And now young people, it’s all better.

“It’s never like that in human experience, we take a step forward and then we tie ourselves into weird knots because

the fact of the matter is we have no respect at all for our sexual desires.

“We ridicule them. We make them the butt of our jokes. We don’t respect what our desires are. And we find when they’re odd, which they often are we find them shameful and ridiculous.”