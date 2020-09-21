Home Hollywood News

Emmy Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston arranges surprise ‘Friends’ reunion

Jennifer Aniston turns the annual Emmy awards ceremony into her very own Friends reunion with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

By Omkar Padte
Jennifer Aniston has finally given fans what they’ve all been waiting for.

The 51-year-old actress turned the annual Emmy awards ceremony into her very own Friends reunion, as she was seen hanging out at her home with former Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Jennifer Aniston was joined at home by her former co-stars to watch this year’s virtual event after making an earlier surprise on-stage appearance alongside host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel asked why, Courteney Cox, 56, was with Jennifer Aniston.

“Of course I’m here, we live together,” she replied.

“We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy,” Jennifer teased, as Lisa walked into shot, making a joke about living with her friends: ‘Hey, is this live TV?”

The TV host then asked Lisa if she lived with her too, with Lisa quipping: “Yeah, where else would I live?”

Jason Batemen was also present after Kimmel had him kicked out of the Staples Centre earlier in the evening, blaming social distancing guidelines, reports Huffpost.

“Oh, look who it is, the host with the most rudeness. You call to kick me out of my own house, too, freak?” the Ozark star said.

Jennifer Aniston was nominated for the outstanding lead drama actress category for her role in The Morning Show, but lost out to Zendaya for Euphoria.

Before the show, the ‘Friends’ actress shared a picture on her Instagram, in which she can be seen relaxing in her pyjamas with a glass of champagne and a skin care face mask on.

“Emmys prep… in my other mask,” Jennifer Aniston captioned the post.

