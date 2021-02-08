ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Emmy winner Anthony Wonke: I’d love to make a film in India

Emmy, Bafta-winning director Anthony Wonke says he would love to make a film in India, is just waiting for the right story

By Glamsham Editorial
Emmy winner Anthony Wonke
Emmy winner Anthony Wonke (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Emmy and triple Bafta-winning director Anthony Wonke says he would love to make a film in India, and is just waiting for the right story.

“I have made some short films in India and completely love the country. I’ve also worked with Indian film crews who are brilliant but, yes, I’d love to make a film in India. I just need to find the right story,” Wonke told IANS.

Wonke’s latest work includes a documentary about Scotch whisky icon Johnnie Walker, titled “The Man Who Walked Around The World”. It is an independent feature documentary that aims at exploring the global cultural impact of the whisky over a 200-year journey that started in a grocery shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has previously helmed the 2015 British documentary film on Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, titled “Ronaldo”.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAkashdeep Arora on his specially-abled role in 'Firsts' season 5
Next articleVir Das on what kind of work he yearns to do in films now
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Anthony Wonke: ‘The Man Who Walked Around The World’ has an art film aesthetic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Emmy and triple Bafta-winning director Anthony Wonke says his documentary about Scotch whisky icon Johnnie Walker, titled The Man Who Walked Around The World,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ronan Keating

Ronan Keating hopes to work with a Bollywood star or a...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
International pop sensation Ronan Keating understands why Grammy-winning superstar Beyonce infuses an Indian flavour in her songs and videos, and says he hopes to...
Salma Hayek slays it in black swim suit in the Sukhasana yoga pose

Salma Hayek would never make it as an actress??

Ken Jeong on working in 'Tom & Jerry'

Ken Jeong on working in ‘Tom & Jerry’

Here's why Chris Hemsworth's body double struggles to keep up with the actor's size

Here’s why Chris Hemsworth’s body double struggles to keep up with...

Diddy files lawsuit against his former clothing line company Sean John

Diddy files lawsuit against his former clothing line company Sean John

Rihanna & Fenty Beauty face global outrage on child labour issues

Rihanna & Fenty Beauty face global outrage on child labour issues

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021