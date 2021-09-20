Olivia Colman wins 1st award for ‘The Crown’ at Emmys 2021

- Advertisement -

Olivia Colman has won her first Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in Season 4 of ‘The Crown’. The actress said she loved every second of it and cannot wait to see what happens next.

Colman’s win is a bit of an upset, as common wisdom going into the Emmys favoured either Colman’s ‘The Crown’ co-star Emma Corrin or ‘Pose’s’ Mj Rodriguez, reports variety.com.

The actress herself expressed surprise when she delivered her speech at the London gathering for ‘The Crown’.

“I would have put money on that not happening,” she said. “I want to say thank you very much for this, this is amazing.”

Season 4 was Colman’s final turn playing Queen Elizabeth.

Actress Imelda Staunton will take over from her, as Colman did from Claire Foy, who originated the role.

“I loved every second of it, and I can’t wait to see what happens next,” Colman said.

She kept her remarks short, but she did get choked up as she remembered her father.

Through tears, she said: “I wish my dad was here to see this. I lost my daddy during Covid, and he would have loved all of this.”

Colman’s win added to the dominance of ‘The Crown’ this year, which brought in a haul of 11 awards, including Netflix’s first-ever win in the drama series category.

She won over fellow nominees Corrin (‘The Crown’), Mj Rodriguez (‘Pose’), Elisabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’), Jurnee Smollett (‘Lovecraft Country’) and Uzo Aduba (‘In Treatment’).