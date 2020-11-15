Ethan Hawke finds upside in growing old

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Ethan Hawke says the upside of growing old is watching your kids become adults.

Hawke has four children — Maya and Levon with former wife, actress Uma Thurman, and Clementine and Indiana with current spouse Ryan.

“There are a lot of parents out there that will know that watching your children turn into adults, watching them grow into adults you admire — it’s a magical feeling,” Hawke told IANS.

“You often hear all the downsides of getting older, but there’s this amazing upside, which is finding out that in trying to mentor young people, they vent towards you. They keep you in touch with your idealism. So working with Maya, feeling her passion, that joy of being able to put in the cast, it was inspiring,” he shared.

The Oscar-nominated leading star, critical writer and director, worked with his daughter Maya in “The Good Lord Bird”. The limited series is based on a novel by James McBride, and is infused with themes of racism, religion and gender. The story is told from the point of view of Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson) a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of John Brown’s family of abolitionist soldiers. Hawke played the American abolitionist John Brown.

Besides starring, Hawke has also executive-produced and co-created the show, currently available in India on Voot Select.

“This has been so hard. It was like making three indie movies back to back. The actual workload of that much drama, editing and producing and making sure it gets released right and doing interviews with countries all over the world… I feel so exhausted,” he said while looking back at the making of the show.

–IANS

sug/vnc