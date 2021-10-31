European Union Film Festival goes virtual

- Advertisement -

Cinema, in all its forms, continues to be a powerful medium, which binds us, helps us to stand united, beyond all borders. It provides a medium to share our feelings, our fears as well as our hopes, a window into our innermost selves.

Providing a “Window To Europe”, the much-awaited 26th edition of the European Union Film Festival will be available in its virtual avatar from November 1st onwards featuring outstanding, award-winning European cinema that brings forth inspiring stories, all from the comfort and safety of our homes. It celebrates the diversity and depth of European cinema and culture. Film aficionados can register free of cost for access to the film festival and related events. The Festival is organized by the Delegation of the European Union to India, the Member States and associate countries, in collaboration with Indian and European partners.

The month-long festival features an exciting line-up of 60 films, in 37 languages across 8 genres that explore unique stories, experiences, and histories with artistic storytelling from across 27 Member States and associate countries, celebrating the most recent cinematic triumphs at Cannes, Locarno, San Sebastian, Karlovy Vary, and Venice, amongst others. The festival will also pay homage to legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, on his 100th birth anniversary, with the projection of the seminal Pather Panchali. A special contemporary Indian section, curated by the Dharamshala International Film Festival, includes six films in four Indian official languages namely Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.

The festival has something for every kind of cinephile to enjoy. From Contemporary European Cinema, European Masters of Cinema, Co-productions, a short film selection, films on climate change, Film Education, Contemporary Indian Cinema to Indian masterpieces, the festival will have eight sections. EUFF will pay tribute to Europe’s extraordinary cinematic legacy, by hosting, in collaboration with Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival, a unique set of fabulous films, that have been digitally restored and remastered helping bring the continents t’s formative films to new audiences and generations.

Commenting on the significance of the EUFF, H.E. Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said “The 26th edition of the European Film Festival will provide viewers with a window to Europe, taking them in a journey across the Continent through the eyes of our storytellers. The very positive feedback after our last edition has encouraged us to include again a section on classic masterpieces from both Europe and India. We hope you will enjoy the month-long festival.”

Bringing a slice of Europe to India, the Festival will showcase movies from European countries, including 27 Member States, comprising Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. Switzerland will be also represented at the Festival.

Curated by the film curator and programmer Veronica Flora, with Valerio Caruso, Director of Cineuropa, EUFF India will take the Indian audience to a journey into the everyday life of people and countries, where the particular becomes universal, constantly poised between pain and joy, frustration and ecstasy, fear and courage.

EUFF film curator Veronica Flora commented, “The screen is a window. Cinema is a journey. Thanks to this extraordinary form of art, we have the opportunity to look out over the theatre of the world into the abyss of the human soul. Cinema gives an insight into our generation and lets us glimpse into the future. Through the wide and multiform variety of films presented in this EUFF India 2021 edition, we’ll get to know stories of people standing up together for their rights to equality and freedom; listen to the voices of children fighting to go to school and hear about our generation’s increasing awareness to defend our planet in the face of climate change.”

EUFF curator Valerio Caruso added, “EUFF India offers again to its audiences a great multi-sensorial cinematographic experience, immersing it in the musical mosaic of different languages spoken in Europe: sounds and intonations resulting from the historical, mutual influences between cultures. In their amazing intertwining of similarities and differences, we can again find the reflection of the wealth and strength of our societies. We will also bring to the audience a series of online side events featuring directors, producers and experts to reflect on the nature of cinema, in the context of growing international cooperation. During these talks, we’ll discover cinema’s interdependence with other arts – from painting to music, from theatre to literature, from poetry to photography – and the role of cinema as a fundamental tool for new generations.”