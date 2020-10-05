Eva Mendes shuts down a troll’s comment directed at her and Ryan Gosling

Advtg.

Eva Mendes loves hanging out at home with her husband Ryan Gosling, and it’s exactly where she wants to be.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Mendes posted an old throwback photo of herself running on a beach to Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, “Went for a run on the beach this morning,” before saying. “No, I didn’t. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year,” she joked.

However, one follower decided to comment on her post, “You need to tell Ryan to get you out more.”

Eva Mendes was quick to respond. The ‘Ghost Rider’ star clapped back big time as she had the best response: “No thank you, I’m good,” she replied. “Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, 39, first met on the set of their film ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’, in 2012.

The notoriously private couple share daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4.

Eva Mendes, 46, has previously explained why she chooses to keep her family life discreet.

“I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” she wrote to a commenter on her Instagram in April of 2020.

“And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”