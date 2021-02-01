Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of ‘horrifically abusing’ her for years

ADVERTISEMENT

Evan Rachel Wood is getting candid on her relationship with Marilyn Manson, whom she has accused of abusing her for years.

The ‘Westworld’ starlet has previously addressed publicly about being in an abusive relationship, but never mentioned Manson until now, per JustJared.

According to the publication, the pair first went public with their romance in 2007, when she was just 19. They reportedly ended their relationship seven months after getting engaged in January 2010.

On Monday (February 1), the Golden Globe nominee issued a statement on Instagram in which she opened up on the allegations against her abuser.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Evan Rachel Wood wrote on Instagram. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail,” she continued. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives.

Evan Rachel Wood concluded the statement by saying, “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

According to Gulfnews, the 33-year-old actress first opened up on her domestic violence and sexual abuse experience in 2018, while speaking to the House Judiciary Committee in the US for the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights.

“Amanda Nguyen, who wrote the Bill contacted me, just as a fellow survivor, and reached out. She said, you know, ‘We have passed this on a federal level, but it still has to be implemented in all states, and we need to bring more awareness to it,’” Evan Rachel Wood said in a statement.

“She said: ‘You have a platform and you also have a story, so will you come and say it in front of Congress?’ And I was like, well, I have really only told my story to about five people, I can count on one hand, so to go from that to everyone, to the world knowing, it was overwhelming,” she added per the publication.