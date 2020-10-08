Advtg.
Home Hollywood News

Ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has 'no regrets' quitting band for daughter

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Former lead guitarist Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi, who quit the American rock band after 30 years in 2013, has said that he has no regrets about putting family first.

Sambora was “happy” to take a break from the touring life in order to spend more time with his daughter Ava, from ex-wife Heather Locklear, reports people.com.

“Richie sacrificed a lot to be there for his daughter when she was still very young and needed him the most, and he’s so proud to see how well she’s doing now,” a source said of Sambora’s relationship with Ava, who turned 23 this week.

Advtg.

“She just had her birthday, and they had a family celebration. It was the right decision to step off the stage to be a full-time father. At the end, he was suffering being on the road so much. Richie has no regrets about leaving the band,” said the source.

“Richie was happy being there to drive with Ava to her first day of high school and to pool parties with her friends. These last seven years have been the most loving and rewarding in his life. They have travelled the world together and brought friends to truly share the fun. He wouldn’t trade it for anything,” added the source.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRapper Raja Kumari: Women still face many roadblocks
Next articleAmaal Mallik: 'Saina' songs will break you beautifully
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has 'no regrets' quitting band for daughter 1

DDCA elections countermanded by returning officer

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) This month's elections to six posts of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have been countermanded due to...
Ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has 'no regrets' quitting band for daughter 2

Our batting needs to click, says Steve Smith

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker Rajamouli

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker SS Rajamouli

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of 'Genda phool'

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of ‘Genda...

'PM Narendra Modi' to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release as cinemas reopen on Oct 15

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's blunder draws Salman Khan's attention

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan’s blunder draws Salman Khan’s attention

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks