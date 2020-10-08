Ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has 'no regrets' quitting band for daughter

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Former lead guitarist Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi, who quit the American rock band after 30 years in 2013, has said that he has no regrets about putting family first.

Sambora was “happy” to take a break from the touring life in order to spend more time with his daughter Ava, from ex-wife Heather Locklear, reports people.com.

“Richie sacrificed a lot to be there for his daughter when she was still very young and needed him the most, and he’s so proud to see how well she’s doing now,” a source said of Sambora’s relationship with Ava, who turned 23 this week.

Advtg.

“She just had her birthday, and they had a family celebration. It was the right decision to step off the stage to be a full-time father. At the end, he was suffering being on the road so much. Richie has no regrets about leaving the band,” said the source.

“Richie was happy being there to drive with Ava to her first day of high school and to pool parties with her friends. These last seven years have been the most loving and rewarding in his life. They have travelled the world together and brought friends to truly share the fun. He wouldn’t trade it for anything,” added the source.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc