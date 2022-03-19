Fans trend ‘Get Well Soon Jin’ as he BTS Jin undergoes surgery

- Advertisement -

The band’s agency Big Hit recently released a statement revealing that Jin had to undergo a surgery on his finger. The vocalist had visited the hospital after injuring his left index finger and was told that he required surgery as the tendons had been damaged. The surgery was successful, and Jin was discharged from the hospital.

The statement read, “Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18.”

- Advertisement -

“The surgery went well, according to the doctors. He was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilisation and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury in good health.”

Fans started trending #GetWellSoonJin and #GetBetterJin

- Advertisement -

One fan wrote, “I hope Jini is feeling fine now , I hope he is not pain anymore, I’m praying for your speedy recovery!! #getwellsoonjin

Another fan wrote, “[ANNOUNCEMENT] Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and had a surgery. GET WELL SOON JIN #getwellsoonjin”

Check out Fans trend Gell Well Soon Jin as he BTS Jin undergoes surgery below:

[ANNOUNCEMENT]

Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and had a surgery.



GET WELL SOON JIN 😭💜#getwellsoonjin pic.twitter.com/ziVruabD9S — ⟭⟬♡- BackUp (@BTSArmy_47) March 19, 2022

I hope Jini is feeling fine now , I hope he is not pain anymore, 🙏😭

I'm praying for your speedy recovery!! #getwellsoonjin pic.twitter.com/4xvenAZ7Rb — BTSsomma⁷ is on REST 🛏️😴 (@btssomma) March 19, 2022