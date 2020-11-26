Advtg.
Hollywood News

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Mads Mikkelsen has been confirmed to replace Johnny Depp in the third installment of 'Fantastic Beasts.'

By Omkar Padte
Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Mads Mikkelsen has been confirmed to replace Johnny Depp in the third installment of ‘Fantastic Beasts.’

Warner Bros. reportedly confirmed on Wednesday (Nov.25) that the Danish actor has been cast as the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming sequel.

Mikkelsen, who currently stars in the Danish film ‘Another Round’ stepped in to fill the role after Johnny Depp left the franchise earlier this month following his unsuccessful libel trial against The Sun.

Advtg.

The announcement comes after the studio reportedly asked the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star to stand down after losing his libel trial, which reportedly concluded that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The court has also ordered Johnny Depp to make an initial payment of almost £630,000 for its legal fees to the publisher of the Sun, reports BBC.

Depp, 57, essayed the role of Grindelwald in 2016’s ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ and reprised his role in 2018’s ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.’

Advtg.

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ is already in production at Warner Bros’ Leavesden studio in the UK and is set to release in summer 2022.

The ensemble star cast for the Harry Potter spin-off includes Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, William Nadylam, Jessica Williams, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Victoria Yeates, and Jude Law.

Mads Mikkelsen, who has previously starred in films including ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Doctor Strange’, was director David Yates’ first choice for the role of Grindelwald as he is a fan of the actor.

Advtg.

Fans have been speculating about the Danish actor’s involvement with the film for a few weeks now, ever since Johnny Depp reportedly left the franchise.

The actor even teased his involvement after he told the reporters that he knew as much as the newspapers did, adding that he was “waiting for that phone call.”

Advtg.
Previous article'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' to explore the attacks from doctors' persperctive
Next articleAastha Gill unveils self-love song 'Crazy lady'

Related Articles

News

BAFTA to nurture new talent in India

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is taking its first step into India with a talent hunt initiative that...
Read more
News

Zack Snyder teases fans with new ‘Justice League’ trailer

Omkar Padte - 0
'Justice League' black-and-white trailer is here and it gives us a glimpse at Zack Snyder’s cut of the much-loved action-thriller movie.
Read more
News

Henry Cavill opens up on ‘super awkward’ Justice League Press Tour

Omkar Padte - 0
Henry Cavill has revealed that taking part in Justice League's Press Tour was so weird for him.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald 1

Aus vs Ind: Finch backs Pucovski for early chance in Tests...

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 26 (IANS) Australia limited-overs cricket captain Aaron Finch on Thursday backed Will Pucovski for an early opportunity in Test cricket by saying...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Aus vs Ind: Crowds to return to stadia for men's cricket...

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald 2

Kriti Kharbanda shares her goofy mood

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald 2

Aastha Gill unveils self-love song 'Crazy lady'

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald 2

'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' to explore the attacks from doctors' persperctive

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks