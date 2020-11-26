Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Advtg.

Mads Mikkelsen has been confirmed to replace Johnny Depp in the third installment of ‘Fantastic Beasts.’

Warner Bros. reportedly confirmed on Wednesday (Nov.25) that the Danish actor has been cast as the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming sequel.

Mikkelsen, who currently stars in the Danish film ‘Another Round’ stepped in to fill the role after Johnny Depp left the franchise earlier this month following his unsuccessful libel trial against The Sun.

The announcement comes after the studio reportedly asked the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star to stand down after losing his libel trial, which reportedly concluded that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The court has also ordered Johnny Depp to make an initial payment of almost £630,000 for its legal fees to the publisher of the Sun, reports BBC.

Depp, 57, essayed the role of Grindelwald in 2016’s ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ and reprised his role in 2018’s ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.’

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ is already in production at Warner Bros’ Leavesden studio in the UK and is set to release in summer 2022.

The ensemble star cast for the Harry Potter spin-off includes Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, William Nadylam, Jessica Williams, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Victoria Yeates, and Jude Law.

Mads Mikkelsen, who has previously starred in films including ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Doctor Strange’, was director David Yates’ first choice for the role of Grindelwald as he is a fan of the actor.

Fans have been speculating about the Danish actor’s involvement with the film for a few weeks now, ever since Johnny Depp reportedly left the franchise.

The actor even teased his involvement after he told the reporters that he knew as much as the newspapers did, adding that he was “waiting for that phone call.”