Fast and Furious 9 on Oct 29 across Maharashtra

The pandemic had put a halt to numerous things and going to the movie theatres was one of them. Now, with the state of Maharashtra lifting restrictions on movie theatres, it’s time for cinephiles to enjoy the larger-than-life experience at the cinema hall.

With the action-packed Fast and Furious 9 releasing across the country last month, it took little or no time for the film to become the talk of the town. It’s now time for the rip-roaring movie starring to delight movie goers in Maharashtra to enjoy the action, drama and suspense on display as the film hits big screens on October 29, 2021.

The ninth edition of Fast and Furious franchise is directed by Justin Lin, who was also involved in co-writing the screenplay with Daniel Casey. This film is the sequel to the audience’s admired The Fate of the Furious (2017) and happens to be the ninth main instalment, and the tenth full-length feature to release overall in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Along with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will reprise their roles. The film also adds some new and refreshing faces as John Cena alongside Cardi B and Ozuna amplify the already star-studded line-up of the franchise.

Fast and Furious 9 marks the comeback of a box office smashing Hollywood film to the cinemas in many months and the movie is all set to release in English and Hindi in Maharashtra cinemas on October 29, 2021! Come join Dominic in his latest quest in action.