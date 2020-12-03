Hollywood News

Fast and Furious: Tyrese Gibson confirms feud with Dwayne Johnson is finally over

'Fast and Furious' stars Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson's years-long feud has finally come to an end.

By Omkar Padte
Fast and Furious: Tyrese Gibson confirms feud with Dwayne Johnson is finally over
Fast and Furious: Tyrese Gibson confirms feud with Dwayne Johnson is finally over (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
‘Fast and Furious’ stars Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson’s years-long feud has finally come to an end.

The notorious beef between the two ‘Fast and Furious’ actors dates back to 2017 when it was reported that Johnson had plans to make a spin-off movie based on his character from the franchise.

The actor and singer, 41, who joined the franchise as Roman Pearce in 2003’s ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’, reportedly expressed his disgust at Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ and blamed the spin-off movie for pushing off ‘Fast and Furious 9’ which has reportedly been delayed several times.

The 2011’s ‘Fast Five’ marked the former WWE superstar’s first outing as Luke Hobbs which led to the eventual spinoff that centered on him and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw.

Tyrese Gibson voiced his displeasure on 2019’s ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ in several Instagram posts and even threatened to exit the franchise if Dwayne Johnson was still a part of it.

“Hello, world… hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe… I’m sorry to announce that if Dwayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughter’s survival I mess with yours… close your eyes dude you’re a ‘Clown'”, he wrote at the time.

“All my real one… Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin-off these nuts selfish champ… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter.”

During a recent appearance on Stir Crazy, Gibson revealed that a peacemaking conversation between him and The Rock had actually occurred few weeks back.

“I actually said this about The Rock, and me and The Rock peaced up by the way,” he said. “We talked for four hours about three weeks ago. We talked.”

“We did at least four hours, it was great,” he added.

“What’s interesting about The Fast and the Furious is it’s not about any of us individually. We’re like the UN at this point.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson won’t be returning for ‘Fast and Furious 9’ but we’re glad these two actors were able to put their differences aside.

