'Fast & Furious' franchise set to drop podcast series on April 30

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The makers of the “Fast & Furious” franchise are set to drop their first podcast series on April 30, ahead of release of the ninth film in the series. The podcast will have nine parts and the first episode features the film’ hero Vin Diesel, who plays the iconic Dominic Toretto.

The upcoming sixth season of the popular Binge Podcast series will focus on the “Fast & Furious” franchise, which has raked in over $5 billion worldwide so far, Entertainment Weekly announced. The upcoming season will take fans through all of the previous films of the franchise and also focus on the upcoming “Fast & Furious 9”, in a nine-week series featuring conversations with the stars who brought those films to life.

A new episode will be aired every Friday. Each episode will have key cast and crew members in exclusive interviews, sharing insights and talking about their journey with the franchise.

Hosted by Entertainment Weekly Social Media Director Chanelle Johnson and Associate Editor Derek Lawrence, the series gives fans an in-depth look at the making of the franchise through exclusive interviews with director Justin Lin as well as franchise stars Sung Kang and Michelle Rodriguez among others.

