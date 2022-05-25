'FBI' finale gets pulled off following Texas school shooting

- Advertisement -

The tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday has led to the pulling of the season finale of ‘FBI’.

The episode titled ‘Prodigal Son’ hits close to the news given that it involves the team preventing a school shooting, reports ‘Deadline’.

The official synopsis of the fourth-season finale accessed by ‘Deadline’, written by showrunner Rick Eid and directed by Alex Chapple reads, “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”

In its place, the television network CBS will air the rerun of the season’s 12th episode, which originally aired in February.

‘Deadline’ further states that as of now, the network is just pulling the original ‘FBI’, rather than ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ or ‘FBI: International’, which also have their season finales tonight.

‘FBI’ follows a New York-based unit of special agents who bring to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

The fast-paced drama stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner. Peregrym, who toplines the series as Special Agent Maggie Bell, took a temporary leave in April after announcing her pregnancy.

Earlier, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, who has stayed in his hometown of Uvalde for 12 years, shared a post offering condolences to the deceased in the mass shooting.