FKA Twigs hints at new music ahead of its release

FKA Twigs is finally hinting new music.

The 33-year-old songstress, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett took to Instagram to tease that she’ll be releasing new music this week.

“Did someone say they wanted new music? Might have something for you this week…” FKA Twigs posted along with a selfie.

Back in November, the ‘Video Girl’ hitmaker revealed that she had recorded a new song with Dua Lipa, which was later teased during the Studio 2054 live stream, reports NME.

According to DIY, she previously teased the forthcoming album during a virtual interview for Grammy’s Museum Programs in October last year. She also revealed that she wrote the new project – a follow up to her 2019 record ‘Magdalene’ – during the lockdown.

“I ended up, in actual fact, making a whole album in quarantine. I just decided one day,” FKA Twigs said at the time.

“It was kind of, maybe, one-third of the way through and I just said, ‘you know what, I’m just going to make an album’, and I just went and did it.”

She further continued: “And it was really amazing because I worked predominantly with an amazing artist and producer called El Guincho, and I did the whole thing with pretty much all of the collaborators over FaceTime.”

“I was working with people I’d never met in real life and we were doing the whole thing over FaceTime and it was great because I couldn’t go in the studio at the beginning.”

“So I was getting beats and having to work from MP3s, and then I would writing melodies in the day with [El Guincho] and then in the night I would call some of my friends in America who made music and I would have a glass of wine and chill and write lyrics and talk about what the song’s about,” she added, as per the publication.

FKA Twigs recently sued former boyfriend Shia LaBeouf over alleged physical, mental and emotional abuse, reports NME.