Utkarsh Ambudkar: Video game programmers dress like rock stars

- Advertisement -

Indian-origin American rapper and actor Utkarsh Ambudkar gave an original spin to his ‘Free Guy’ character ‘Mouser’ in the audition process, imbuing the role with a rock star sensibility.

“When I got the audition for this role, I figured everybody was going to go in there dressed in an oxford or a polo shirt or whatever they think the computer nerd is supposed to look like, but video game programmers and streamers are rock stars and they dress like rock stars,” said Utkarsh, who is also known by his stage name UTK the INC.

- Advertisement -

The 37-year-old, whose parents emigrated from India to the US in the 1980s, is a former Video Jockey for MTV Desi. He also appeared in the comedy film ‘Pitch Perfect’ and in the television shows ‘The Mindy Project’ and ‘The Muppets’.

Talking about video game programmers and streamers, Utkarsh added: “They carry themselves like rock stars. They are huge in their communities, and I wanted Mouser to reflect that empowerment. He operates under that rock star mentality.”

- Advertisement -

‘Free Guy’ is a science fiction action comedy film directed by Shawn Levy. It stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers that he is actually a non-player character in an open-world video game.