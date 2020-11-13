Future and Lil Uzi Vert unleash new album ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’

Future has teamed up with Lil Uzi Vert for a new album.
The duo dropped the new album titled ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’ on Friday (November 13) after months of teasing the project’s impending arrival on social media.
The rappers also released a Hype Williams-directed video for their lead single ‘That’s It.’ In the new visual, Future and Lil Uzi Vert can be seen hanging out on a soccer field as a women’s soccer team practices behind them.
‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’ consists of 16-songs and is executive produced by DJ Esco.
Future and Lil Uzi Vert have been teasing ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’ for months and are now ready for the world to hear their new project.
They shared a short preview of their upcoming music back in September. The pair have previously collaborated over two singles ‘Over Your Head’ and ‘Patek’ which released in July.
Earlier this year, they released their 2020 solo albums.
Future unveiled his 8th studio album, ‘High Off Life’ in May, which featured his massive hit ‘Life Is Good’. Meanwhile Lil Uzi Vert dropped ‘Eternal Atake’ in March, which includes a deluxe with an additional 14 songs.