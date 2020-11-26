Advtg.
Hollywood News

Gabrielle Union on crossover project between 'Bad Boys' and 'LA's Finest'

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Gabrielle Union is open to the idea of a crossover project that bridges the world of her show, LA’s Finest, and the popular franchise Bad Boys.

L.A.’s Finest is a spinoff series from the universe of Bad Boys, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Asked about the possibility of a crossover, Union said: “For sure, man.”

“We are always prepared to be our own thing, just understanding that we do come from the ‘Bad Boys’ universe. And if there was an opportunity to sprinkle in some of these characters that you’ve seen with ‘Bad Boys’ or into ‘LA’s Finest’, then that will be a treat for the audience,” she added.

The actress continued: “But we are set up to function individually, independently from what ‘Bad Boys’ have done. But it would be nice if we popped up, even though they don’t need us over there and we don’t need them over here. It’d be nice. It would be a really cool treat for the fans. It is not a need though, it is more of a want.”

The show L.A.’s Finest airs on Zee Cafe in India.

–IANS

sug/vnc

