Gal Gadot’s casting as ‘Cleopatra’ draws criticism

Gal Gadot is reuniting with her ‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins to play Cleopatra in a new historical biopic.

The duo, who brought DC Comics superhero and Amazonian princess Wonder Woman to life on the big screen, will reportedly team up for Cleopatra, a biographical drama about the legendary queen of Egypt.

Paramount Pictures obtained the distribution rights for the biopic, reportedly beating out other interested companies like Universal, Netflix, Warner Bros, and Apple.

Israel-born actress Gal Gadot announced on Sunday that she would be teaming up again with ‘Wonder Woman’ filmmaker for the upcoming film.

“As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.”

According to Deadline, the movie was Gal Gadot’s idea. Jenkins will direct the biopic based on a script penned by ‘Shutter Island’ screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis and serve as executive producer, while Gadot will co-produce with her husband and Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Versano.

However, the news drew criticism, with many objecting against the idea of casting an Israeli as the Queen of Egypt, saying that a woman of appropriate colour should be cast for the role.

“Which Hollywood dumbass thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim?” tweeted a journalist. “And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles.”

“How about they cast someone with North African blood! someone like Sofia Boutella! I’m so sick of casting white actors and Israelis as pharaohs and Arab roles! Gal Gadot shouldn’t be Cleopatra,” asked another user.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot is currently gearing up for ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’