Gal Gadot gives 'Wonder Woman 3' update

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) ‘Wonder Woman’ actress Gal Gadot has given an update on the upcoming third movie in the series and revealed a script is being worked on.

The 37-year-old star has played Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego in 2017’s ‘Wonder Woman’ and last year’s sequel ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, as well as ‘Justice League’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Variety: “I can’t tell you yet, but we’re working on the script.”

Gadot said she couldn’t reveal any potential plot points yet, with everything being kept firmly under wraps.

On what would happen if she did let anything slip, she quipped: “People will come off the roof and take me away.”

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ director Patty Jenkins recently said everyone involved is “super excited” for the upcoming blockbuster.

Gadot has suggested there could be some cute cameos in the upcoming third instalment after her brood and her husband, Yaron Versano, made appearances in the previous film.

She said: “Well, we might. They can get used to it. It’s a nice souvenir in each movie they’re going to be older and older.”

–IANS

dc/kr