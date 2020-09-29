Gal Gadot pays adorable tribute to hubby Yaron Varsano on 12th wedding anniversary

Advtg.

Gal Gadot is celebrating her 12 marriage anniversary with her husband, Yaron Varsano.

The Wonder Woman star took to Instagram on Monday, where she shared a sweet message for her real estate developer Yaron Varsano on the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a cute photo of herself with her husband, Gal Gadot wrote: “Happy anniversary @jaronvarsano .. you’re my one. My only. My everything.”

“12 years of marriage feels like a walk in the park with you. To many more to come. I’m yours forever,” she added.

The couple tied the knot in September 2008 and have two children together, Alma Versano and Maya Versano.

Gal Gadot first rose to popularity ever since she played the role of Gisele Yashar in Fast and Furious 6 in 2009. She later took on the role of Wonder Women in the DC Extended Universe which definitely made her more known to the world.

Even before starring in the Solo movie, she first featured as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice which released in 2016.

The Israeli actress, model, and producer will be reprising her role as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince in the highly anticipated sequel ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor along with Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig as the film’s villains, Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.

She will also be seen in Netflix’s action comedy film ‘Red Notice’ alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.