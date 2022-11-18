'Game of Thrones' director to support accuser who confided in him about Weinstein assault

Producer-director David Nutter testified at the Harvey Weinstein trial, called by the prosecution to corroborate details of an accuser’s story.

Nutter, best known as Emmy-winning executive producer and director of ‘Game of Thrones’, came up earlier this week in the trial when a woman accusing Weinstein of rape told the jury that she confided in Nutter after she was allegedly assaulted by Weinstein, reports Variety.

She said that Nutter was the first person she told about the incident in question.

Nutter was working with the model and actor – who is known in the case as Natassia M. – on a commercial in 2007 or 2008. During his testimony, Nutter said that Natassia M. is now a friend and someone he has mentored in the industry. He had hired her on a few shows throughout the years, including ‘Dark Angel’.

In Oct. 2009, Natassia M. called Nutter to disclose her encounter with Weinstein in London. On the call, she was upset and emotional and seemed “out of sorts,” he said.

“She didn’t seem like the Natassia I knew.”

“She spoke very slowly, she spoke very hesitantly,” Nutter recalls of that phone call. She told him that she was sexually assaulted and that “someone came into a room and was forceful with her.” She disclosed to Nutter that the alleged perpetrator was Weinstein.

Asked by the prosecutor if he shared any advice with Natassia, Nutter said that he told her that he would defend her and “just watch yourself, be careful.”

During cross-examination, Weinstein’s attorney Mark Werksman asked Nutter if Natassia M. informed him that he would take a stand to corroborate her story. Nutter said that he was told that he “may be a witness.”

Werksman then asked Nutter if the accuser told him: “If they call you, will you back me up?” He clarified that it was actually him who told Natassia that he would “back her up.”

“Too many times in Hollywood this has happened,” Nutter told Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson during redirect. “I just wanted her to know that she could depend on me.”

Nutter is known as a successful force behind many television pilots. He has directed pilots for ‘Roswell’, ‘Dark Angel’, ‘Smallville’, ‘Without a Trace’, ‘Supernatural’, ‘The Mentalist’, ‘Arrow’, ‘The Flash’ and more.

In 2015, he won the Emmy for outstanding drama directing for ‘Game of Thrones’.

On Wednesday, Natassia M. testified to detail her allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein.

She said that Weinstein raped her in 2008 after the BAFTA Awards in London and alleged a series of additional assaults over the next handful of years. She explained the complex story to the jury, testifying that she agreed to meet Weinstein each time for business purposes, since she believed she had to remain in his good graces and was concerned he was blacklisting her, given his immense amount of power in the entertainment industry.

When Weinstein’s defence cross-examined Natassia M., they questioned why she continued to see Weinstein after she was allegedly raped.

“You never actually told Mr Weinstein that you didn’t want to have sex that evening, did you?” Weinstein’s attorney asked. She replied: “I did, I told him I don’t do the casting couch thing.”