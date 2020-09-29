‘Game of Thrones’ star Hafthor Bjornsson welcomes first child with Kelsey Henson

Advtg.

It’s a boy for ‘Game of Thrones’ star Hafthor Bjornsson and Kelsey Henson!

The actor also popularly known as Gregor Clegane ‘The Mountain’ from Game of Thrones, has welcomed a son with wife Kelsey Henson.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson aka Hafthor Bjornsson and Henson announced the birth of their bundle of joy on Instagram with both of them sharing series of photos detailing the little boy’s arrival.

Advtg.

Sharing hour by hour account of how his son was delivered, the GOT actor began with 6 A.M., he recalled, “Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let’s just wait for a while.”

He went on to add that at 7:15 A.M., they called their friend “to come photograph the labour, the midwife and doula. Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated. The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home.”

“While I was filling up the bath things started escalating quickly, the contractions were much stronger lasting over a minute and were anywhere from 2-3 min apart. The midwife then said she thought we should head to the clinic and finally Kelsey agreed it was time,” he further elaborated.

Advtg.

Keeping the child’s name under wraps, Hafthor Bjornsson concluded: “We have decided on a name and cannot wait to share it with you all soon.”

Kelsey too shared the happy news on her Instagram, writing, “Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th, 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams (7 lbs. 7 oz.) and 52 cm.”

“The birth was the most powerful, life-changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three!”

Advtg.

Bjornsson also has a daughter, Theresa Líf, from his previous relationshiph with ex-girlfriend Thelma Björk Steimann.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who played the role of Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane on the HBO series and Kelsey Henson were first linked in 2017.

The couple married in Iceland in October 2018. This is their first child together.