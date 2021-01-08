George Clooney condemned the Capitol Hill siege saying this…

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood star George Clooney has condemned the Capitol Hill siege, saying that the name of Donald Trump will now always be associated with insurrection.

During an episode of KCRW’s “The Business” weekly podcast, Clooney opened up about the attack on Capitol Hill in the US by supporters of Donald Trump, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“It’s devastating to watch the people’s house being desecrated in that way,” he said.

The actor George Clooney continued, “But it is also a tremendous overreach in a way — everybody kept waiting for, what’s the one thing, the straw that breaks the camel’s back and it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved and outrage didn’t even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter. This mattered.”

“This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka — all of them — into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection.,” he added.

The actor then referenced how former White House Chief of Staff General Kelly said recently that if he was in the cabinet he would have voted for the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

“This is a big, big difference. If this is what it takes to set us on the right path, I think that, not that it’s worth it, it’s not worth it in any shape or form, but at least we should find something hopeful to come out of some of this disaster,” said Clooney. –ians/sug/vnc